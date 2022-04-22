Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. 555,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $779.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

