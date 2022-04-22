Cross Staff Investments Inc Invests $323,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $36.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.91.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

