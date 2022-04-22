Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New $292,000 Investment in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 435,826 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.