Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New $392,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.45.

INTU stock traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,379. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

