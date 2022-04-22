Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New Investment in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $143,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,925,630.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,925,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

