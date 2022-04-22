Cross Staff Investments Inc Purchases Shares of 1,000 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $150,141,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.14. 5,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,990. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.