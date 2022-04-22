Cross Staff Investments Inc Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.71. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

