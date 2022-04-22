Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.82. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

