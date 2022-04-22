Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0297 on Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Crown has a market capitalization of $876,939.59 and $1,354.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,635.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.00805878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00201688 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023407 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,491,969 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

