CryptoZoon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $788,188.00 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $1.35 million and $788,188.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.36 or 0.07394117 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,380.51 or 0.99746819 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035416 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 761,233,068 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars.

