CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

