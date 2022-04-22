CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 722,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,156. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

