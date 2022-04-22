CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.40. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

