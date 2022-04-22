CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.40. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
About CVB Financial (Get Rating)
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
