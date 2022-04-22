CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

