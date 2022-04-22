CyberMiles Hits 1-Day Volume of $121,724.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $121,724.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,550.09 or 0.99857410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00270278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

