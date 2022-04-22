Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

Danaher stock opened at $278.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher has a one year low of $238.32 and a one year high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

