Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Increased to €56.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

