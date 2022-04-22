Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danone from €51.00 ($54.84) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Danone from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

