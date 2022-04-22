DAOstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,156.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $969,837.81 and $1,156.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,521.79 or 1.00124580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.