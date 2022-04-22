Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 152.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 110.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,500,000 after buying an additional 282,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.