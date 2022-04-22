Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 92,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.