Datamine (DAM) One Day Volume Tops $2,398.00

Datamine (DAM) traded up 61.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $234,989.40 and $2,398.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204,714 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

