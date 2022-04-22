David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys 5,522 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

