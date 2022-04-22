David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $556,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,762 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.11. 458,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,475,749. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.