David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

