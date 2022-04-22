David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

NYSEARCA PALL traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.39. 586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,173. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $298.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.00.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

