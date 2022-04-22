Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.49) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.05) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

