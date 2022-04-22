Davinci Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,138.00 (DAC)

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $9,138.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006876 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00251512 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00274652 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Davinci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Davinci Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.