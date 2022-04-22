DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.20. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

