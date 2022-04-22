Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WILLF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Demant A/S from 308.00 to 306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.50.

OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $59.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

