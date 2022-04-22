Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Denny’s by 69.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after buying an additional 233,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

