Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $48.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

