Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $207.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.06. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

