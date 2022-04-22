Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $44.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 11,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,171. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

