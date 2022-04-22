Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $423.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $428.00 to $423.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $442.77.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $377.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.96. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

