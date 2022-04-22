Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.51) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.97) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.37 ($9.00).

ETR:CBK opened at €6.89 ($7.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.20 and its 200-day moving average is €7.00. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.05) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.23). The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

