Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €28.52 ($30.67) and last traded at €28.12 ($30.24). 193,179 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.75 ($29.84).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DWNI. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($53.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.23 ($54.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.83.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

