Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.