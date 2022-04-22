Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.43 and traded as high as C$8.73. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 222,408 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

