Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.43 and traded as high as C$8.73. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 222,408 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)
