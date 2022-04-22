Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.43

Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as 6.43 and last traded at 6.43, with a volume of 9222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 7.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

