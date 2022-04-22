Dragon Coins Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (DRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00104144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars.

