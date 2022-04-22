DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

