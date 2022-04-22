DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Tops $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048625 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006623 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.