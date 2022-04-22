DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 421,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 73,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

