e-Money (NGM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003703 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $28.89 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.09 or 0.07486581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00037465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.60 or 1.00094625 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

