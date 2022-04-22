Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.
Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.