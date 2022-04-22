Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

