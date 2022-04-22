Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will post $122.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.08 million to $122.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $417.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $426.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $278.21 million, with estimates ranging from $269.80 million to $286.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $42.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.32 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 76,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $614.66 million, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 0.65. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

