Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 6.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.68. 20,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 843,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTE. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.45 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,075. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.