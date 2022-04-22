Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

