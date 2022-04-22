easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 570 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.42) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.76) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.73) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.60) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.08).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 591.80 ($7.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 560.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 587.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25).

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). Insiders acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

